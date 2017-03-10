The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of March 11th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show best of includes interviews with Orioles center fielder Adam Jones live from spring training in Sarasota, and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports on the college basketball conference tournaments.

ADAM JONES

Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles joined Ed and Rob to talk about spring training and the World Baseball Classic which starts today.

Jones started by talking about the World Baseball Classic and how he is feeling about being on team USA for the tournament saying, “I’m an American, a prideful American and this is a chance to represent my country in such a great event that is like the Olympics of baseball right now. So I’m going to go and take care of my body and show up to my team healthy.”

Jones comments on the pros and cons of having the World Baseball Classic, as well as the rule changes within the league.

Adam also talked about Orioles spring training, how odd it will be to see Matt Wieters in a Nationals uniform and whether or not the league should be changing the speed of the game.

JERRY PALM

CBS Sports Network college sports analyst Jerry Palm joined Ed and Rob to talk about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Palm started by talking about the mid-major tournament champions receiving automatic bids and if any have been surprising so far saying, “there are always a few upsets certainly, I think Monmouth getting beat is a surprise. It’s unfortunate that they have to play road games in their tournament because Sienna has hosted the tournament for a long time.”

When asked about the Big Ten tournament and what he expects, Jerry said, “that tournament could blow up, if there is one major conference tournament that will go crazy it’s probably the Big Ten, the difference between the regular season leader and a bottom team isn’t that big.”

Jerry went on to talk about the bottom teams he expects to make the bracket, Grayson Allen having more problems and who are the Cinderella teams for this season’s bracket.