Tuscarora High School Student Arrested for Drugs & Gun Possession

March 10, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Frederick County, Illegal Immigrant, Tuscarora High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Frederick County Sheriff’s Officer arrested an 18-year-old female student Thursday for possessing marijuana, Xanax, a gun and ammo.

Marycruz Cuaya Arroyo was arrested in the 6800 block of Yellow Sheave Court for possessing 24 grams of marijuana, several bars of Xanax, a .22 caliber revolver with a scratched serial number and ammo for the gun.

Arroyo, who is currently a student at Tuscarora High School, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, one count of possession of a regulated firearm while under age 21, one count of possession of ammunition for firearm in illegal possession, one count of willfully participating in the straw purchase of a regulated firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Arroyo has also been identified as an illegal immigrant and is currently being held at Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

