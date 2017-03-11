WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Feds Postpone Decision On FBI Headquarters Relocation

March 11, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) – The federal government is postponing the release of plans to relocate FBI headquarters until Congress secures funding.

In a statement released Friday, a General Services Administration spokeswoman said the agency and the FBI have “worked diligently” since a fall announcement of a revised schedule and have met milestones, but “appropriations are necessary” for an announcement. The agency didn’t give a new timeline.

The FBI is seeking to vacate outdated headquarters in Washington. Three finalist sites in Maryland and Virginia were announced in 2014. The GSA has delayed its choice multiple times.

In a statement, Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Reps. Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown say they’re disappointed and concerned that “delays will have a negative impact” on the nation’s safety and security.

