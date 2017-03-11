Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Howard County Firefighters Respond to Ellicott City Fire

March 11, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Ellicott City Fire, Howard County Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County firefighters responded to a fire in Ellicott City late Friday night, after the occupants were able to escape.

Just before midnight on Friday firefighters from the Howard County Fire Department were alerted for a tree on fire along Triadelphia Road just south of Frederick Road.

A second call came in reporting that it was a house on fire and that people were possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters found a single family home on fire and the roof began to collapse. Officials learned that the occupants of the home were able to escape.

The fire was under control within about 45 minutes.  It took almost 2 hours to completely extinguish the fire and the home is considered a total loss.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians during this incident and the occupants of the home were in the process of moving out so they have made their own arrangements for shelter.

