2 Home Invasion, Shooting Suspects Arrested After Fleeing Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects accused of shooting two people during a home invasion are behind bars after police say they were positively identified by one of the victims.

Jerron Marquise Berry and Dangelo Edward Fowler face charges of home invasion, attempted murder, assault, handgun charges, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department was called just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, about a home invasion in the 8100 block of Edge Rock Way.

Responding officers found two men inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Police found that two men, later identified as Berry and Fowler, had knocked on the door, before forcing their way inside, and shooting the victims.

Other responding officers saw a silver vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed with no headlights.

Officers stopped the vehicle, and saw that those inside matched the description of the home invasion suspects. Police also found a large amount of marijuana and cash on the suspects.

One of the victims was able to positively identify them as Berry and Fowler.

