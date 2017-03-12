Authorities Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Wreck In Carroll Co.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal accident Sunday morning.
Authorities were called just before 5:15 a.m., about a crash near the 200 block of Streaker Rd., in Sykesville.
First responders found a 2002 purple Honda Civic that was on its roof, entangled in power lines.
There was a male inside the vehicle. Emergency crews were able to get him out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation found that the Civic was traveling westbound on Streaker Rd., near Rebecca Court, when the driver failed to negotiate a left hand turn, running off the road, before correcting and going back across the roadway.
The Civic then hit a utility pole before overturning.
