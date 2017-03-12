Mount St. Mary’s Set For Play-In Game Against New Orleans In NCAA Tourney

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Western Maryland’s Mount St. Mary’s is set for a play-in game in the NCAA Tournament against New Orleans at a chance to play against Villanova.

It will be the fifth time the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in the NCAA Tourney, and they’re looking for their first-ever victory in the Big Dance.

Mount St. Mary’s (19-15) won its first Northeast Conference regular-season title in 21 years and captured the league tournament by beating St. Francis on Tuesday.

Winning their Northeast Conference, the Mounties matchup with New Orleans.

Their game is set for Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. Mount St. Mary’s was last in the NCAA tournament in 2014, when it lost a play-in game to Albany.

