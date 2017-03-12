WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Sheriff: Man Texts Girl She Better Be Worth Risk Of Jail

March 12, 2017 9:36 AM

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — An 18-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for what authorities say were inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl — including, “You better be worth risking going to jail.”

The St. Landry Parish sheriff’s spokesman, Maj. Eddie Thibodeaux, says George Thomas Wiley III of Krotz Springs is free on $13,500 bond after his arrest Thursday on charges including computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says in a news release that a parent called detectives after checking the girl’s text messages.

Guidroz says the jail comment came after a question about the girl’s age.

He says Wiley acknowledged sending the texts to the girl and to receiving a picture of her breasts through Snapchat.

A call to the only George Wiley listed in the area was not immediately returned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia