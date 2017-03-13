WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Maryland Basketball Is Number 6 Six Seed In NCAA West |Mount St. Mary's Set For Play-In Game Against New Orleans In NCAA Tourney Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge

Assisted Living Facility Investigated For Elder Abuse, Over Occupancy

March 13, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: assisted living facility, Baltimore County Police Department, Elder Abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County assisted living facility is being investigated over alleged elder abuse and having more residents than they were licensed for.

The investigation into the facility, located in the 200 block of Clyde Ave., began on March 9, after the Baltimore County Police Department got a report about possible elder abuse.

The responding officer met with Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ), a division of the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, representatives.

OHCQ had gotten a call the day before, from a cousin of a resident at the facility, who said that when she visited the facility, she found that her relative was tied to a chair. She also reported seeing a moldy pair of dentures by a sink.

When authorities went to inspect the facility, the owner said all the residents had left to go see a movie.

After further investigation, authorities found 14 residents locked in two separate rooms. They also found that 16 residents were living there, even though the facility was only licensed for four residents.

All residents were treated by medics on scene, and one was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The residents were moved to different facilities.

Further investigation is ongoing, and upon completion, the information will be sent to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia