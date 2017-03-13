Assisted Living Facility Investigated For Elder Abuse, Over Occupancy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County assisted living facility is being investigated over alleged elder abuse and having more residents than they were licensed for.

The investigation into the facility, located in the 200 block of Clyde Ave., began on March 9, after the Baltimore County Police Department got a report about possible elder abuse.

The responding officer met with Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ), a division of the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, representatives.

OHCQ had gotten a call the day before, from a cousin of a resident at the facility, who said that when she visited the facility, she found that her relative was tied to a chair. She also reported seeing a moldy pair of dentures by a sink.

When authorities went to inspect the facility, the owner said all the residents had left to go see a movie.

After further investigation, authorities found 14 residents locked in two separate rooms. They also found that 16 residents were living there, even though the facility was only licensed for four residents.

All residents were treated by medics on scene, and one was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The residents were moved to different facilities.

Further investigation is ongoing, and upon completion, the information will be sent to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

