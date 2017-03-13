Baltimore Prepares For Late-Winter Storm At Grocery Stores

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lot of folks in Baltimore are getting ready, hitting the supermarket as the region gets ready for a late hit from Mother Nature.

At the Giant in Hampden, the parking lot was full by 9 a.m.

Shoppers were stocking up, getting ready for what could be the biggest storm of the winter.

“Quick stuff, I have a teenager,” one shopper said. “So, quick, and a couple meals that I can cook that we can eat up. Ice cream is always necessary. And chocolate chip cookies.”

Brine was already down on major highways by mid-morning.

Jamal Jenkins says he’s thinking just a few inches.

“I’ll either be right or I’ll be one of those ones running back to the store at the last minute when the shelves are empty,” he says.

Lisa Davis tells WJZ’s Ron Matz that she just got back from vacation. She went to Florida for Spring Training.

It’s back “to reality,” she says.

Speaking of traveling, more than 1,000 flights have been cancelled due to the storm.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook