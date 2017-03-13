BGE Prepping For Winter Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) is making preparations for a winter storm that is expected to hit Monday night into Tuesday.
Outages and downed wires can be reported at BGE’s website and through their mobile device. Click here to report an outage.
BGE is working to make sure its workers are ready to work on any outages caused by the winter weather, with more than 3,600 workers set to respond.
There are additional crews coming from BGE’s sister utility, ComEd in Chicago, to respond to outages.
BGE has the following tips to prepare for severe weather and the possibility of power outages:
- Staying informed – Be aware of changing weather conditions and plan ahead. Have a battery-powered radio with a weather band so you can hear emergency information when the power is out.
- Making a plan – Discuss and document an emergency plan with those in your care. Develop an emergency plan that includes alternative arrangements should the need arise to leave your home in the event that your electric service is interrupted.
- Making a list of emergency phone numbers (including 877.778.2222 to report an outage or a downed wire to BGE) and keep a personal telephone book and one corded phone or a cell phone on hand. Customers are also able to report power outages from mobile phones and devices through the mobile website at bge.com.
- Maintaining an emergency supply kit – Keep enough emergency supplies on hand for you and those in your care. Remember supplies for children, those with special needs and pets.
- Keep the following items readily available:
Flashlights – not candles
Fresh batteries
Battery-operated clock radio
Corded telephone
Fully charged cell phone
Non-perishable foods
Water – one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days for drinking and sanitation
First aid kit
Local maps
Blankets
