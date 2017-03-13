Gov. Hogan Issues State Of Emergency For Snowstorm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency for Maryland starting tonight at 9 p.m.
The Governor’s Office says Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will continue coordinating with all state agencies throughout the duration of this storm.
“Our state is taking every precaution and coordinating all available resources to respond to this winter storm,” says Governor Hogan in a statement.
“We urge all Marylanders to use common sense and to stay indoors and off the roads. Now is the time to remain alert and regularly check for updated weather forecasts as conditions change.”
To go to MEMA’s website and for more preparedness information CLICK HERE.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook