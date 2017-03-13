WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App

Gov. Hogan Issues State Of Emergency For Snowstorm

March 13, 2017 9:34 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency for Maryland starting tonight at 9 p.m.

The Governor’s Office says Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will continue coordinating with all state agencies throughout the duration of this storm.

“Our state is taking every precaution and coordinating all available resources to respond to this winter storm,” says Governor Hogan in a statement.

“We urge all Marylanders to use common sense and to stay indoors and off the roads. Now is the time to remain alert and regularly check for updated weather forecasts as conditions change.”

