‘Satirical’ Masturbation Fine Bill Filed In Response To Women’s Health Legislation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas lawmaker has filed a “satirical” bill that would fine men for masturbating, in response to legislation aimed at women’s health issues and abortions.
According to the Texas Tribune, state Rep. Jessica Farrar filed the “Man’s Right To Know Act,” which would fine men $100 for masturbating and create a required booklet for men with medical information related to the benefits and concerns of a man seeking a vasectomy, a Viagra prescription, or a colonoscopy.
Texas House bill 4260 would also let doctors invoke their “personal, moralistic, or religious beliefs” in refusing to perform an elective vasectomy or prescribe Viagra.
In a statement, state Rep. Tony Tinderholt said Farrar lacked “a basic understanding of human biology.”
“I’m embarrassed for Representative Farrar. Her attempt to compare [HB 4260] to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology. I would recommend that she consider taking a high school biology class from a local public or charter school before filing another bill on the matter.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook