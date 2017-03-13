WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Maryland Basketball Is Number 6 Six Seed In NCAA West |Mount St. Mary's Set For Play-In Game Against New Orleans In NCAA Tourney Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge

‘Satirical’ Masturbation Fine Bill Filed In Response To Women’s Health Legislation

March 13, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Legislation, Masturbation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas lawmaker has filed a “satirical” bill that would fine men for masturbating, in response to legislation aimed at women’s health issues and abortions.

According to the Texas Tribune, state Rep. Jessica Farrar filed the “Man’s Right To Know Act,” which would fine men $100 for masturbating and create a required booklet for men with medical information related to the benefits and concerns of a man seeking a vasectomy, a Viagra prescription, or a colonoscopy.

Texas House bill 4260 would also let doctors invoke their “personal, moralistic, or religious beliefs” in refusing to perform an elective vasectomy or prescribe Viagra.

In a statement, state Rep. Tony Tinderholt said Farrar lacked “a basic understanding of human biology.”

“I’m embarrassed for Representative Farrar. Her attempt to compare [HB 4260] to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology. I would recommend that she consider taking a high school biology class from a local public or charter school before filing another bill on the matter.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia