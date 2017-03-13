WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

Sidewalk Collapses Under Fire Truck, Injuring 2 Firefighters

March 13, 2017 3:45 PM

RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — A sidewalk collapsed underneath a fire truck in Prince George’s County, injuring two firefighters as the engine nearly toppled onto its side.

The two injured firefighters were in the ladder bucket when the collapse occurred Monday morning. Fire spokesman Mark Brady says the truck fell after being called out to a house fire in Riverdale. It is not immediately clear why the fire truck was on the sidewalk.

Brady says the injured firefighters are expected to be treated and released for minor injuries.

