State Highway Admin. Responding Overnight For Storm-Related Conditions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s State Highway Administration is responding to the major winter storm underway on Monday night.

MDSHA and MDTA says they are responding with 2,183 people and vehicles ready to plow and salt as needed.

Governor Larry Hogan signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency, beginning Monday, March 13 at 9 p.m.

SHA says that motorists can get the latest updated information regarding road conditions on their website HERE and clicking "CHART."

SHA also reminds drivers that they can get the latest free traffic and weather information by calling 5-1-1 from a landline or a hands-free mobile device or logging onto www.MD511.org.

The State Highway Administration says because the storm “is forecasted to produce more than six inches of snow, MDOT designated select park and rides to be available to the trucking community so commercial truck drivers can safely ride out the storm.”

SHA says truck drivers can obtain a free mobile app by visiting this website HERE.

