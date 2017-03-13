Troopers Reassigned To Storm Duty For Impending Winter Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police has reassigned troopers that are normally on road patrol to storm duty as they prepare for expected winter weather Monday night into Tuesday.
Police say troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Automotive Safety Enforcement Division, and Special Operations Division will be assigned to barracks across the state through the winter storm.
The Maryland State Police will be working closely with Maryland Emergency Management Agency and the MDOT State Highway Administration State Operations Center to coordinate an effective response to weather issues.
“Maryland state troopers will be ready to assist motorists and respond to other calls for service where needed,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel William Pallozzi said. “It is important for everyone to heed travel warnings and other safety information in order to reduce risk for themselves and to decrease the demand for public safety services during the storm.”
Click here for statewide public safety information from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.
Click here for road conditions or by dial 511.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook