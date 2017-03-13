WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

WEATHER BLOG: Here Comes The Snow

March 13, 2017 7:29 AM

Hi Everyone!

It’s going to snow. And there you have it. It will snow 8-12″ here in Baltimore. Slightly lower amounts South, and East. The big snow totals will occur well North of us. A couple of feet possible from Philly up to New England. It’s going to snow. But the bigger story is how it will snow. This is just not some Low winging across the area throwing a gentle holiday card event at us. This is a Nor’easter. A big powerful storm. A storm where the snow is just a part of the issue.

A Nor’easter. And I am a bit concerned about the beaches. We have a high wind warning which will go into effect for Ocean City, and the surrounding area , as the storm moves up the coast. Beach issues possible. Property damage from wind, and water possible.

Now the good news, is, this will be, essentially over tomorrow afternoon, (as far as the big snow totals are involved), with just lingering snow showers tomorrow evening and night. More good news is that we need the moisture to ease quite dry spell. Figure this will be the equivalent of 1.5″ of rain. But it will be a bit of a wild ride at times getting this relief.

A Nor’easter. No fun at all. Hang in there and keep checking back with us for updates. But this is a pretty straight  forward event and I don’t expect a lot of changes.

MB!

