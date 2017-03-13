Winter Storm Due To Arrive Monday Evening, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Monday At 7 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Baltimore County, Baltimore City, as well as Howard, Harford, Cecil, Frederick and Carroll Counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning for western Maryland counties, Washington, Allegany, and Garrett Counties and the DC area, including Montgomery County and Washington, DC.

A Winter Storm Watch has also issued from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon for Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s counties.

For areas affected by the winter storm warning, “We are expecting now roughly eight to twelve inches of snow,” says Meteorologist Tim Williams. The “winter storm watch” regions could potentially see four to six inches.

Tim says there are two systems that meteorologists are watching, with one area of high pressure to the south of Maryland and another of low pressure coming from the west.

The NWS says snow and/or rain will pass through the area Monday evening and continue into Tuesday and if it becomes heavy, snow may make many roads in the area impassable and produce power outages.

Snow will likely occur for our area Monday night, likely after 8 p.m., with heavier snow and gusty winds by Tuesday before 2 p.m. with lighter snow showers lingering before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a very active next several days or so, definitely prepare,” says Tim.

There will likely be a very sharp division between snow and a mix of rain and snow by Tuesday. Even going through Tuesday afternoon we’ll be seeing the snow showers at varying levels of intensity moving on through.

Tim says will start to see some clearing on Wednesday.

Please stay tuned and watch WJZ at 11 and Monday morning for updated forecasts.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook