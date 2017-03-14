2 Baltimore Officers Suspended After Indictment of Others

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore police officers have been suspended from the force for reasons related to a federal indictment that landed seven other officers behind bars.
The Baltimore Sun reports that two officers, whom the department would not name, have been suspended with pay for reasons that involve a sweeping indictments announced earlier this month in which seven officers were charged with stealing from victims, faking police reports and lying to investigators, among other things.
Department spokesman T.J. Smith told The Sun that the officers are not facing criminal charges but would not elaborate on the connection between the indictment and the two officers.
