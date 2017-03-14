WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW  

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

An Odor from an Apartment Leads Baltimore Police to 2 Bodies

March 14, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An odor coming from an apartment led Baltimore Police to discover two bodies Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Saint Paul Street to investigate an odor coming from an apartment unit.

When officers entered the apartment, they found two victims inside with obvious signs of trauma to their bodies. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The first victim is a man and the second victim is a woman. An autopsy will be conducted to determine their cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia