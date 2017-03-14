An Odor from an Apartment Leads Baltimore Police to 2 Bodies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An odor coming from an apartment led Baltimore Police to discover two bodies Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Saint Paul Street to investigate an odor coming from an apartment unit.
When officers entered the apartment, they found two victims inside with obvious signs of trauma to their bodies. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The first victim is a man and the second victim is a woman. An autopsy will be conducted to determine their cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
