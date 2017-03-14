‘Big Bang Theory’ Gets Spinoff Called ‘Young Sheldon’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new half-hour spinoff of the wildly popular “The Big Bang Theory” will premiere during the 2017-2018 CBS season.

It will be called “Young Sheldon” and it will feature Jim Parsons’s character, Sheldon Cooper, in his youth.

Parsons will narrate the comedy and serve as an executive producer. Iain Armitage will star as 9-year-old Sheldon.

Jon Favreau (Swingers, Iron Man) has signed on to direct and produce the first episode.

Stay tuned for more information about “Young Sheldon,” including an official premiere date.

Stay tuned for more information about "Young Sheldon," including an official premiere date.

