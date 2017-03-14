WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories In Effect Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

‘Big Bang Theory’ Gets Spinoff Called ‘Young Sheldon’

March 14, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: The Big Bang Theory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new half-hour spinoff of the wildly popular “The Big Bang Theory” will premiere during the 2017-2018 CBS season.

It will be called “Young Sheldon” and it will feature Jim Parsons’s character, Sheldon Cooper, in his youth.

Parsons will narrate the comedy and serve as an executive producer. Iain Armitage will star as 9-year-old Sheldon.

Jon Favreau (Swingers, Iron Man) has signed on to direct and produce the first episode.

Stay tuned for more information about “Young Sheldon,” including an official premiere date.

In the meantime, watch all-new episodes of The Big Bang Theory on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on WJZ.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia