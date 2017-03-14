WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Subfreezing Temperatures Will Lead to Refreezing | Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW  

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Jeff Zrebiec Joins Sports With Coleman

March 14, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: AFC North, NFL, Ravens, Sports with Coleman

Baltimore Sun Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec joined Sports With Coleman to discuss all the moves happening during the early portion of the free agency period.

The interview begins with Jerry asking Jeff where the Ravens are in terms of the salary cap and how much money under the cap is the team currently.

“Its tough to say,” said Zrebiec. “If I’m guessing, I would say $8 million but I can’t give you an exact figure without knowing (Dennis) Pitta’s exact pay cut.”

Check out the rest of the interview and hear Jeff’s thoughts on the Ravens needs heading into the upcoming NFL Draft.

More from Sports With Coleman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia