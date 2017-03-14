Jeff Zrebiec Joins Sports With Coleman

Baltimore Sun Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec joined Sports With Coleman to discuss all the moves happening during the early portion of the free agency period.
The interview begins with Jerry asking Jeff where the Ravens are in terms of the salary cap and how much money under the cap is the team currently.
“Its tough to say,” said Zrebiec. “If I’m guessing, I would say $8 million but I can’t give you an exact figure without knowing (Dennis) Pitta’s exact pay cut.”
