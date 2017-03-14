Jeremy Conn: NCAA East Bracket Breakdown

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW

March 14, 2017 3:35 PM By Jeremy Conn
Filed Under: duke, Jeremy Conn, NCAA, NCAA East, sports blogs, Villanova
My Final 4 Team:
Duke – This team is clicking on all cylinders right now and they are finally healthy.  I have them playing Villanova in the Elite Eight, but it’s hard to go against the big three that Duke has…. Kennard, Tatum and Allen, as long as he doesn’t trip anyone.

Upset Specials:
I have UNC Wilmington in my Sweet Sixteen and I actually have East Tenn St upsetting Florida in the first round as well… The Seahawks face Virginia and we have seen it before come tournament time, Virginia has problems scoring.  UNC Wilmington has three players that score 15 or more points and I think they pull out the victory.
Surprise team that could make a run…  The SMU Mustangs – They have won 16 games in a row including 2 wins over Cincinnati and their Conference Tournament.
3 Players to Watch:
1. Josh Hart Villanova – The leading scorer on the number one team in the country.  He is averaging 19 points a game and he is a problem on offense and defense for opposing teams.
2. Luke Kennard Duke – He is the leading Scorer on the Duke Blue Devils, but doesn’t get the recognition that his two teammates receive.  This smooth left-hander can put the ball on the floor or drill a triple right in your face.
3. UNC Wilmington’s Big 3 – Pick your poison because Bryce, Flemmings and Ingram can all fill it up.  They are playing Virginia who is stout defensively but all three average 15 points or better.
