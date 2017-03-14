Mayor Pugh, City Officials Urge Safety Following Winter Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh and other city officials are urging residents to stay off the roads while crews work to clear any snow or ice that may be on them Tuesday into Wednesday.

Authorities say there is a concern that the precipitation on the roads will refreeze overnight, creating problems on the roads.

Crews have already been dispatched and the work is being done to clean up for overnight.

“The good news is we’ve been spared,” said Pugh. “The neighborhoods have been spared. The city has been spared.”

But officials say you shouldn’t let your guard down yet, as more snow showers are expected. And with the cold temperatures, refreezing and slippery roads are a major concern.

“The event is not over,” said director of Emergency Management David McMillan. “Use caution, be safe. We’re still looking for that 1-4 inches of precipitation.”

Some are still working through sleet and snow, and even though schools are closed and city workers have been relieved, the mayor is urging everyone to stay off the roads while crews work to clear them.

“This is not the kind of snow that people can go out and build snowmen. We won’t see that today, but we do ask people to be cautious. This is serious.” sayd Pugh.

