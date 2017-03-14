WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW  

Weather Blog: Subfreezing Temps

March 14, 2017 10:07 PM By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After the snow and sleet and slush, we are left with very cold subfreezing temperatures and plenty of refreezing in any untreated areas.

Tomorrow we may still see a few snow showers and it may not even get to 31 degrees! We may also see some warm March sun, which will help with some melting in sunny areas.

Cold temps will moderate by Friday and could get milder still by Saturday! Do I hear “bring on spring once again?” stay warm.

