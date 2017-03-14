Weather Blog: Winter Storm Moving Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– This nasty winter storm is beginning to make it’s move out of Maryland.
It will leave behind colder air, gusty winds and the possibility of a lingering snow shower tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s tonight. This will allow any wet or slushy areas to freeze solid tonight so watch for slick spots.
Wednesday will be cold with the chance for a couple of snow showers and highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will then fall to near record lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning into the mid teens.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook