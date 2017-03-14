Weather Blog: Winter Storm Moving Out

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW

March 14, 2017 2:59 PM By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– This nasty winter storm is beginning to make it’s move out of Maryland.

It will leave behind colder air, gusty winds and the possibility of a lingering snow shower tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s tonight. This will allow any wet or slushy areas to freeze solid tonight so watch for slick spots.

Wednesday will be cold with the chance for a couple of snow showers and highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will then fall to near record lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning into the mid teens.

