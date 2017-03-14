Winter Storm Causing Headaches For Travelers Out Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Spring Break is definitely on hold or at least temporarily cancelled for many travelers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, some counting on a little luck to to make sure they get to their destination.

Experts again remind travelers to check with their airline to see if their flights have changed, as march madness has taken on a whole new meaning for hundreds of travelers at airports across the Northeast.

[Reporter: “You seem to be in pretty good spirits considering a lot of runaround.”] “I think I’m just overly tired because I probably slept like two hours on a chair in here,” said traveler Constance Critchlow.

Winter’s last hurrah continues to either delay travelers or stop them in their tracks altogether.

“We’re just going to sleep overnight ’til tomorrow,” said Maria Burford.

Burford and her son, Brandon, are here from Florida to see D.C. and New York, and just happened to get the treat of seeing snow for the first time.

“We never thought it would snow like this,” said Burford.

At BWI, the word of the day is cancelled, but a select, lucky few are still able to get to their destination..

Crews are continuing to work to clear snow from roadways and runways to help minimize Mother Nature’s impact on weary travelers.

At Penn Station in Baltimore, trains are running on modified schedules.

For the time being, some Amtrak services and stops from New York to Boston have either been suspended or cancelled.

