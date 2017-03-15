Jeremy Conn: NCAA Midwest Bracket Breakdown

My Final 4 Team:

Louisville – They are always well coached and have multiple scorers on their team. You can’t focus on just one player to shut down, because they have multiple guys that can take over a game.

Upset Specials:

I like Nevada to knock off Iowa State. A lot of experts are jumping on the Iowa State bandwagon after their run in the Big 12 Tournament, but I think Nevada will be one of the 12 seeds to knock off a 5.

I also like Oklahoma State to upset Michigan. Similar reasons to the Nevada game. Michigan had a nice run in the Big 10 tournament, but I really believe Oklahoma State is a better team.

Surprise team that could make a run:

Purdue and Oregon… Oregon lost the leading shot blocker in the Pac 12 conference and a dynamic player in Boucher. So a lot of people are writing them off, Dillon Brooks can carry that team to a Final Four appearance.

Purdue is another team that has great size and the best big man in the bracket. A lot for them will depend on their guard play to help them advance. Especially in a possible Sweet Sixteen matchup with Kansas.

3 Players to Watch:

1. Caleb Swanigan – Purdue… Best big man in this bracket… He has an incredibly soft touch from the outside and he is a double double machine. He averages almost 19 points a game.

2. Frank Mason – Kansas… He is averaging 20.8 points a game and he is the engine that makes Kansas go. A tough defender with incredible ball skills. He makes players around him better.

3.Marcus Marshall – Nevada… Senior Guard who can score in bunches. He averages 20 points a game.