Jeremy Conn: NCAA South Bracket Breakdown

My Final 4 Team:

North Carolina… The most talented team in my opinion. They have great guards and very athletic big men. They are a very different team with Hicks on the floor, so he needs to stay out of foul trouble. If he does I think they win the national title.

Upset Specials:

I wouldn’t call this an upset, but I could see Wichita State beat Dayton. Point spread has the Shockers as the favorite, but the Committee made Dayton the higher seed.





Surprise team that could make a run:

I think Cincinnati could make a run. They score they ball a little better this year and they can still ugly up the game at times. A frustrating team to play. Would be fun to see them play UCLA.





3 Players to Watch:



1. Justin Jackson – UNC.. He’s the leading scorer on the best team. A very athletic wing that can knock down the outside shot. He is averaging over 18 points a game and he’s the favorite to be the MVP of the tournament.



2. Malik Monk – Kentucky… One of the best scorers in all of college basketball. He’s averaging over 20 points a game. Hes had a 47 point game and a 37 point game already this season.



3. Kelan Martin – Butler… He is Butler’s leading scorer with over 16 points a game. Butler is always a scary team come tournament time.. How many times have we said the Butler did it?