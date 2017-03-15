WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect  | Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

Jeremy Conn: NCAA South Bracket Breakdown

March 15, 2017 3:10 PM By Jeremy Conn
My Final 4 Team:

North Carolina… The most talented team in my opinion.  They have great guards and very athletic big men.  They are a very different team with Hicks on the floor, so he needs to stay out of foul trouble.  If he does I think they win the national title.

Upset Specials:
I wouldn’t call this an upset, but I could see Wichita State beat Dayton. Point spread has the Shockers as the favorite, but the Committee made Dayton the higher seed.
 
 
Surprise team that could make a run:
I think Cincinnati could make a run.  They score they ball a little better this year and they can still ugly up the game at times.  A frustrating team to play. Would be fun to see them play UCLA.
 
 
3 Players to Watch:
 
1. Justin Jackson – UNC.. He’s the leading scorer on the best team.  A very athletic wing that can knock down the outside shot.  He is averaging over 18 points a game and he’s the favorite to be the MVP of the tournament.
 
2. Malik Monk – Kentucky… One of the best scorers in all of college basketball. He’s averaging over 20 points a game. Hes had a 47 point game and a 37 point game already this season.
 
3. Kelan Martin – Butler… He is Butler’s leading scorer with over 16 points a game.  Butler is always a scary team come tournament time.. How many times have we said the Butler did it?

