Maryland 1 Of 3 Courts Hearing Travel Ban Arguments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump’s new travel ban was set to take effect Wednesday night, but arguments to block the executive order were being held in courts across the country earlier in the day, including here in Maryland.

The lawsuit being heard in Maryland was one of three being heard. In Hawaii, a judge put President Donald Trump’s revised federal travel ban on hold.

The arguments also took place in a Washington State courtroom.

All of the judges had to decide whether President Trump overstepped his authority

“No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here. No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.”

Those were the chants heard outside the courthouse, where inside, a judge was deciding whether to halt President Trump’s revised executive order, limiting immigrants from six predominantly Muslim countries.

“Many of the plaintiff’s in the case, I literally think, may die, if they have to wait 90-120 days to be able to come in,” said one protester.

Lawyers representing refugee groups argue the ban is unconstitutional, and a thinly veiled target of Islam.

“Whether this particular order and the orders that preceded it were motivated by a desire to discriminate against Islam and Muslims,”

And they say Trump’s words as a candidate prove it. “Total and complete shutdown of Muslim’s entering the United States,” said Trump.

Courts struck down the original order, which caused chaos at airports, but government lawyers say the refreshed travel ban is strictly about national security, and President Trump is different than candidate Trump.

