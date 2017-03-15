Mom Pleads Guilty To Killing Her 2 Toddlers

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to suffocating her two toddlers in their suburban Washington home in 2014.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Office in Maryland announced the plea in a news release. The office says 26-year-old Sonya Spoon pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of her children.

Spoon’s children, 1-year-old Ayden and 3-year-old Kayla, were found unconscious on Sept. 7, 2014, with plastic bags and duct tape around their heads. They were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prosecutors say the slayings occurred shortly after Spoon was released from to a medical facility for a psychiatric evaluation after she threatened to hurt herself and her children.

Spoon faces a sentence of 35 to 45 years in prison.

