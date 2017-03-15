Orioles General Manager Dan Duquette On Guys Who Have Surprised Him So Far This Spring

Dan Duquette is the General Manager for the Baltimore Orioles.

Dan joined Ed and Rob live from Sarasota, FL to talk about O’s spring training.

Dan started by talking about if he is a fan of the World Baseball Classic saying “I think it’s a great tournament, I went to the game between US and the Dominican…you could see that the teams were taking it seriously and when Nelson Cruz got that three run homer it takes a lot of skill to keep that ball fair.” When asked about guys who have surprised him in camp so far Dan said “Castillo looked really good when he was here he showed good power and an excellent arm…I’ve been very impressed with Seth Smith and the way he takes a walk and gets on base and his defense has been great in the outfield.”

Dan also talked about team Israel’s performance in the WBC and some of the younger lesser known pitchers and how well they;ve performed so far this spring.