Ravens To Release Center Jeremy Zuttah

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are reportedly making a change in the middle of their offensive line, the center to be exact.
Center Jeremy Zuttah was set to make a $3.5 million base salary in 2017, but his release would give the team just under $2.4 million in cap space.
Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Ravens tried to trade Zuttah but were unable to find a suitor.
Zuttah started 41 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons and played every game last season.
Potential in-house candidates to replace Zuttah includes John Urschel and Ryan Jensen.