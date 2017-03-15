WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect  | Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

Ravens To Release Center Jeremy Zuttah

March 15, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Center, Jeremy Zuttah, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are reportedly making a change in the middle of their offensive line, the center to be exact.

Center Jeremy Zuttah was set to make a $3.5 million base salary in 2017, but his release would give the team just under $2.4 million in cap space.

Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Ravens tried to trade Zuttah but were unable to find a suitor.

Zuttah started 41 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons and played every game last season.

Potential in-house candidates to replace Zuttah includes John Urschel and Ryan Jensen.

