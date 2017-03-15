WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect  | Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, THURSDAY AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Sex Assault Reports Up At Naval Academy, West Point

March 15, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Naval Academy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that reports of sexual assaults increased at two of the three military academies last year, and an anonymous survey suggests sexual misconduct rose across the board at the schools.

The new data underscore the challenge in stemming bad behavior by young people at the military college campuses. That’s despite a slew of programs designed to prevent assaults, help victims and encourage them to come forward. The difficulties in some ways mirror those the larger military is struggling with amid revelations about Marines and other service members sharing nude photos on websites.

Assault reports rose at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, while dropping at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia