Some Fun Facts About April The Giraffe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of this writing, April the giraffe is still pregnant.
It is unclear if the owners of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, knew that she was going to be such a hit when they first put up a live feed of her pen last month, but she is now a household name.
If you aren’t as familiar with April as some people are, here are some things to know:
- Her live feed first went up on Feb. 22, and at that time she was considered days — maybe even hours — away from giving birth (but we’re still waiting!)
- YouTube removed the feed early Feb. 23 after someone reported it was explicit and contained nudity, but it has since been restored. Jordan Patch, the zoo’s owner, blamed “a handful of extremists and animal rights activists” for interrupting the stream
- Once the newborn appears, the park will hold an online naming competition
- April is 15 years old, and this is her 4th calf
- The daddy, Oliver, is 5 years old, and this is his first calf (he can be seen in the pen next to April’s
- The baby giraffe will weigh around 150 pounds and will be 6 feet tall at birth
- Giraffes gestate for 15 months, almost twice as long as humans!
- Patch has told media outlets that the park determined the timeline of April’s delivery based on “witnessed mating behavior” between her and Oliver in October 2015, but they may not have conceived during the first cycle in which they mated. It may have been one of the following few, and each is 17 days apart
- The prongs on a giraffe’s head are called “ossicones”
- A giraffe tongue is about 20 inches long
Still curious about April? Follow Animal Adventure Park on Facebook.
