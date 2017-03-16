#BREAKING : A Federal Judge in Maryland temporarily blocks President Trump's 90-day Travel Ban  

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, THURSDAY AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Baltimore School Taps Famous Alumni For Funding Help

March 16, 2017 7:03 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City School Budget Gap, Baltimore School of Arts, Josh Charles

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore City school is hoping its famous alumni can help it survive planned budget cuts.

Media outlets report that on Monday night, actor Josh Charles became the first to take up the cause of helping the Baltimore School for the Arts. He wrote a series of tweets to his 126,000 followers spotlighting the $130 million budget gap faced by the school and other Baltimore public schools.

The Baltimore School for the Arts, which also counts actress Jada Pinkett Smith and rapper Tupac as alumni, provides arts education alongside a traditional academic curriculum.

If forced to gut the part-time staff that teach dance, acting and visual arts, students would go from four hours of arts training per day to just one.

School Director Chris Ford says he hopes big name alumni could help bring attention to the issue.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia