Get Free Flower Seeds From The Cheerios #BringBackTheBees Campaign

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Buzz, the Cheerios cereal mascot, “is missing because there’s something serious going on with the world’s bees,” according to the company’s new #BringBackTheBees campaign.

“Bee populations everywhere have been declining at an alarming rate, and that includes honeybees like Buzz.”

They’re absolutely right. Bee populations have declined in recent years, and colony collapse is on the rise, which is a huge problem for the pollination of crops.

To help battle this, Cheerios has vowed to distribute 100 million wildflower seeds, with the help of Veseys Seeds.

Since the campaign launched, they have already hit their goal, but they are still distributing seeds.

Get yours at www.cheerios.com/BringBackTheBees.

Cheerios is also vowing to make their oat farms home to about 3,300 acres of nectar- and pollen-rich wildflowers, which are full of the nutrients bees and other pollinators need to stay strong, by 2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook