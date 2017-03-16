Orioles To Host 7th Annual Faiths Food Drive On March 19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Sunday, March 19, the Orioles will host the seventh annual All Faiths Food Drive.
Fans attending the 1:05 p.m. game against the Detroit Tigers at Ed Smith Stadium are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations to benefit the All Faiths Food Bank. Volunteers will collect all donations at the gates of the ballpark.
Since 2011, more than 6,000 pounds of food and nearly $7,000 in cash donations have been collected at the yearly food drive to help people in need in the Sarasota community.
In 2016, All Faiths Food Bank distributed 8.5 million pounds of food, which equates to 7.1 million meals. More than 3,500 volunteers and 184 partner agencies and programs in Sarasota and DeSoto counties support the Food Bank’s mission of providing healthy solutions to end hunger in our community.
The Orioles’ participation in the All Faiths Food Drive is part of Sarasota 365, a host of initiatives through which the Baltimore Orioles and OriolesREACH demonstrate the ballclub’s year-round engagement with the Greater Sarasota community.