Police: Driver In Deadly Crash Was Fleeing Traffic Stop

March 16, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Prince George's County Police

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A woman who was in a vehicle that crashed while Prince George’s County police say it was fleeing a traffic stop is dead.

Police tell local media that 31-year-old Alexandra Allen was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle when the driver hit a curb then hit a utility pole Saturday night in Capitol Heights. Prince George’s County police say the driver was fleeing from a traffic stop initiated by Capitol Heights police.

Allen was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

