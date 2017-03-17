24-Year Old Killed In Windsor Mill Shooting

March 17, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Fatal Shooting

WINDSOR MILL (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Windsor Mill.

Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting in a parking lot in the 7200-block of Windsor Mill Road. When officers arrived the found a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 24-year old Bernie Slater of the 4000-block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Anyone with information on the murder are urged to call Baltimore County Police at (410)-307-2020.

