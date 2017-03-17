Mom Believes Daughter Was Trafficked While She Was Missing

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mother of a Maryland teenager believes her daughter was trafficked when she went missing for days earlier this month.
The mother tells a D.C. TV station that her 16-year-old daughter was picked up from her Baltimore high school last week by a man she met online and disappeared. She said her daughter has high-functioning autism and trusts anyone she meets.
The mother says the man drove the girl to Washington, where for six days she slept at different homes under the control of different men. She says an alert Uber driver recognized the girl from a post online and the FBI found her Monday.
The mother believes her daughter was trafficked and says her daughter told the FBI that there were other girls in the homes.
