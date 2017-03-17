On Match Day, Maryland Med Students Find Out Where They’ll Do Residency

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this St. Patrick’s Day, medical students in Maryland hope the luck of the Irish is on their side, as it’s also Match Day!

Medical students across the country are finding out where they’ll spend the next several years of their lives.

At the Hippodrome in Baltimore City, University of Maryland Medical students take the stage one by one, to open an envelope and announce where they will do their residency.

“Today I matched in neurology at Johns Hopkins,” says Alex Simpson, “it was my first choice, so I am very excited about it!”

For Baltimore native, Chris Morrow, he’s excited to be staying in town, as he’s accepted into the residency program at Hopkins.

“That was my first choice,” he says “it’s very exciting. Great to be staying in Baltimore!”

Meanwhile, at Johns Hopkins, medical students open envelopes at the same time, and read where they will be doing their residencies.

“NYU, for dermatology!” says one student.

“I am staying at Johns Hopkins. For emergency medicine!” says another.

A federal spending cap makes this year’s match day one of the most competitive ever, as there are more medical school graduates and fewer residencies available.

For Tim Ryan, his dream of going west came true.

“I am headed to UCLA for Neurology,” he says, “I’m really excited, it was a big reach for me, so it was a surprise on stage, so I am ecstatic.”

