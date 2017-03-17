The Orioles’ Season Ticket Tag Day Is March 25

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the start of the regular season fast approaching, the Orioles will host Tag Day on Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Tag Day allows fans who are interested in purchasing either a full or partial Season Plan for the 2017 season an opportunity to “try out” seats before they make a purchase.

Available Season Plan locations will be tagged with pennants, and the pennants are color-coded to match the 2017 Partial Season Plan calendar. Orioles representatives will be stationed throughout Oriole Park to discuss Season Plan options and answer questions.

The first 250 new buyers who purchase two or more seats in a new season ticket plan will receive an exclusive Orioles cooler bag. Throughout the day, fans will also have the chance to win Orioles autographed memorabilia every 30 minutes simply by providing their name and contact information at Home Plate Plaza when they arrive at the ballpark. No purchase necessary, and fans do not have to be present to win.

Additionally, all fans who purchase a new season plan during the event will be invited to take an on-field photo with the Oriole Bird and have their photo shared on the Orioles official Facebook page.

Purchasing a Season Plan, including the popular 13-game plan, is the only way for fans to gain access to Orioles Opening Day on Monday, April 3, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Orioles Season Plans are available in 81-game, 29-game, and 13-game packages.

Tickets for plans purchased at Tag Day will be printed immediately, allowing fans to take their tickets home with them. The Oriole Park Main Box Office will also be open for single-game ticket purchases.