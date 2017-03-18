13-Year-Old In Critical Condition, Man Injured In Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 41-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Baltimore on Friday.
The Baltimore Police Department got a call about a shooting near West North Ave. and Rosedale Ave.
Responding officers found a 13-year-old and a 41-year-old man who had been shot.
Police say the boy is in critical condition, while the man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to to call (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook