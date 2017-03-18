Weather Blog: Wintry Mix Tonight

After a gorgeous afternoon, a batch of showers will be moving in later tonight. Models are showing a transition to a wet snow for some areas after about 2-3AM in the region and this could lead to a widespread coating – 1″ of snow (especially for areas north and west of town).

However, even a coating of snow in the city cannot be ruled out at this point. Most of the accumulation will be on non-paved surfaces with pavement temperatures well above freezing. We really aren’t anticipating any problems leading into Sunday afternoon as temps are forecast to rise to around 50 degrees and the clouds area expected to break for some sunshine by the afternoon.