Colo. Senators To Introduce Gorsuch At Confirmation Hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be introduced by Colorado Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet when his confirmation hearing opens Monday.

Judge Gorsuch is from Colorado and sits on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democrat Bennet has not said whether he will support Gorsuch, who was nominated by President Donald Trump on Jan. 31. Conservative groups are pressuring the senator to vote for him.

Gardner is a Republican who has been supportive of Gorsuch’s nomination.

It is a longstanding tradition for a Supreme Court nominee to be introduced by the senators from his or her home state, regardless of party.

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal will also introduce Gorsuch. He served under the Obama administration but has endorsed Gorsuch.



