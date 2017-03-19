Former Raven Torrey Smith Back In Baltimore For Charity Basketball Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Sunday afternoon, fans rushed to Royal Farms Arena for the Torrey Smith Family Fund Charity Basketball Game. Former Baltimore Raven Torrey Smith was back in town as host, and he was joined by several friends, including other former Ravens like Ed Reed, Ray Rice, and Tyrod Taylor.

Some of the most talented athletes in the world came out to play on the basketball court.

For many of the former and current NFL players who were there, it’s a different game, but the reason behind the game is worth it.

The charity basketball game benefitted the Torrey Smith Family Fund, helping Baltimore youth reach their full potential.

“It’s important for them to be involved, to be able for them to enjoy places like this and the area deserves it. It’s always a great time,” says Smith.

It was a great time for many of the fans of these players, but also for many of the players themselves like former Ravens Ed Reed, Ray Rice, and Jacoby Jones to catch up with one another.

Torrey says he’s humbled by so many of his friends giving up their time to help generate money to benefit kids in the Baltimore area.

“They could be anywhere. They could be on the beach somewhere laying out or working out, but they are here giving their time to the community and the kids love it,” says Torrey.

While the game was the center of the day, handing out scholarships was also a highlight.

Two teens, Dianne Dela Cruz and Bryson Robinson, received college scholarships.

“I just feel so blessed right now, because this will help me take [off] the financial burden of paying for college expenses. It just makes me feel good right now,” says Bryson.

“I got accepted to George Mason, James Madison and VCU. I’m still waiting on Rhode Island, but it’s either VCU or Rhode Island.”

And that’s what this game is all about– having fun and helping kids achieve their goals.

This is the sixth year for the charity basketball game and Torrey says he plans to keep the event in Baltimore.

The two scholarships awarded yesterday are named in the memory of Smith’s late brother, Tevin Jones, who died in a motorcycle accident in Virginia in 2012.

