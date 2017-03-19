Police: Man Stole 3 Cars During Chase That Ended In Delaware

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police opened fire at a suspect who is accused of stealing three cars while leading police on a chase that ended in Delaware Saturday night.

The incident began at 8:10 p.m., when a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a vehicle that was driving erratically in Ocean City.

The deputy tried to pull the 31-year-old driver – whose name is not being released at this time – over, but he fled.

The suspect crashed his vehicle in the Berlin-area, and stole another vehicle, before driving it to Rt. 90, and abandoning it.

A K9 tracked the suspect to Rt. 575, where authorities found the suspect stole another vehicle, before abandoning it on St. Martin’s Neck Rd.

Authorities tracked him to a nearby neighborhood. The suspect is then accused of burglarizing a home and stealing a black SUV.

As deputies approached the neighborhood, they tried to stop that black SUV, but the driver again fled, heading to Delaware.

The chase ended up near Ocean View, Delaware, where the suspect was caught in a dead end street.

He reportedly hit a Delaware law enforcement vehicle, and almost hit a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office’s vehicle, before driving towards a Delaware officer and a deputy.

The deputy and officer ordered him to stop, then opened fire, firing multiple shots at the suspect after he refused to stop and continued driving towards them.

The suspect then stopped his vehicle, and authorities found he was injured. Authorities did not release if the suspect was injured by the gunshots or something else, but he was taken into custody and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The Delaware officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office deputy was not injured.

