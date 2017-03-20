3-20-17: PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

March 20, 2017 4:01 PM
ESPN lacrosse announcer and voice of High School Lacrosse Booker Corrigan joins our CBS Radio morning shows for a new feature called the PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 21, the Mercy Magic travel to St. John’s Catholic for the season opener, but the biggest game of the week is on Thursday the 23rd when McDonogh goes to Roland Park Country School for a rematch of the last three Championship games.

Tune in above to hear more from the PNC Monday Morning Match with Booker Corrigan on 105.7 the Fan.

To hear the full report from Today’s 101.9 listen below:

You can also tune in below to hear the match ups on Mix 106.5:

 

 

The Monday Morning Match Up is proudly presented by PNC Bank.

 

 

