Maryland Man Shot, Critically Wounded After Police Pursuit Ends In Delaware

March 20, 2017 3:37 PM

OCEAN VIEW, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities say a Maryland man remains hospitalized in critical condition after a police pursuit ended in gunfire.

Delaware State Police Master Corporal Gary Fournier said Monday that the suspect, a 31-year-old from Hurlock, Maryland, was in critical but stable condition at Christiana Hospital.

Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was shot Saturday night after a pursuit involving an Ocean View police officer and Worcester County, Maryland, sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators say the officer and deputies were pursuing a sport utility vehicle when it stopped on a dead end road, then accelerated backward at high speed into police cruiser, pushing it off the roadway.

The driver then turned around and began accelerating toward two officers who yelled commands to stop before firing multiple rounds at the SUV.

